'Ponniyin Selvan' Trailer: Aishwarya Rai & Vikram in Action-Packed Period Drama

Veteran filmmaker, Mani Ratnam's pan-India project is all set to hit the silver screens on 30 September.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a still from PS-1 Trailer.

The trailer for Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is here. The clip opens with a comet in the sky and is followed by key character introductions, high octane action sequences and original VFX.

Touted to be "India's greatest empire", the Telugu film delves into the Chola Empire and is a literary adaption of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1994 historical epic. Battles and bloodshed ensue.

The first trailer allows us a glimpse into the primary characters: Chiyaan Vikram as Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan and Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reunites with Mani Ratnam for this pan-Indian drama and is undoubtedly, the highlight of the trailer. She looks dreamy in a double role, playing both Queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

Produced by Lyca Productions & Madras Talkies, the A. R. Rahman Musical also stars Shobhita Dhulipala as Queen Vanathi.

