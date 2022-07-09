‘Mani Ratnam Surprised Me With Lead Role in 'Ponniyin Selvan’': Jayam Ravi

Ratnam revealed, “This film was supposed to star M. G. Ramachandran (MGR). I guess it didn't get made then, for us to do it now.” Even before Mani Ratnam, there were several attempts to adapt Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. In 2011, The Hindu had reported that MGR had first announced a production of Ponniyin Selvan in 1958 but the project never materialised.

Filmmaker Bharathiraja had also told the publication that MGR had said to him, “You should direct it (‘Ponniyin Selvan’) for me and Kamal Haasan and Sridevi should act in it.”

There has also been an increase in popularity for pan-Indian and multi-starrer films in the past few years. At the launch, Vikram Prabhu and Trisha hail Mani Ratnam as a pioneer of sorts in both those aspects.