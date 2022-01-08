Actor Trisha Krishnan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Is Recovering

Actor Trisha Krishnan confirmed via social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The popular actor who has mostly featured in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films posted a message on her Instagram and Twitter stating that, 'despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before New Year.'

Trisha called her experience of having COVID as 'harrowing' and also said that she suffered from all the symptoms related to coronavirus. The actor posted the message on Friday night and assured her fans that she was feeling better and recovering thanks to her vaccinations.

You can read Trisha's entire social media post here: