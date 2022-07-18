Court Notice Issued Against ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Director Mani Ratnam and Vikram

The lawyer has asked for a special screening of Ponniyin Selvan I and has pointed out that Aditya had a ‘tilak’ on his forehead in the poster but not in the teaser. He has asked for a screening to check if historical facts have been accurately represented in the film.

Mani Ratnam and Vikram haven’t responded to the suit yet.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan had recently released a video about the history of the Cholas. The film, about the Chola dynasty, will be made in two parts with the first part releasing on 30 September. The film is based on a novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.