'I Am Grateful': AR Rahman Responds After a Canadian Street Is Named After Him
The composer thanked Mayor Frank Scarpitti in his recent tweet.
Music composer AR Rahman has a Canadian street named after him in city of Markham. The composer thanked Mayor Frank Scarpitti in his recent tweet. He said he was humbled by the honour, he issued a statement and went on to thank the people in Canada and the Mayor.
He wrote, “I never imagined this in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Cananda (Frank Scarpitti), and counsellors, Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada.” Back in 2013, he had shared a picture of himself holding a board which read, 'Allah Rakha Rahman st.'"
He went on to write, “The name A.R. Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of merciful. So, let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all people living in Canada. God bless you all. I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean.”
He ended the note with, “I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire…yet. Even if I get tired I will remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross.”
