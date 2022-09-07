Why Mani Ratnam Refused to Give Rajinikanth Role of Periya in 'Ponniyin Selvan'

“Two youngsters dreamt of making Ponniyin Selvan years ago, leaning on a bike in Alwarpet. While one moved on to do other things, the other kept trying and finally turned it into a reality. He is none other than Mani Ratnam”, Kamal Haasan recounted the conversation he had with the director.

Haasan also opened up about the competition between him and Rajinikanth for the role of Vandhiyathevan. "Sivaji Ganesan told me to cast Rajini as Vanthiyathevan. I told him that I wanted to play it, but he insisted that I played Arun Mozhi Varman instead", he added.

“I believe our identities will change after Ponniyin Selvan. I have to thank Kamal Sir for leaving Vanthiyathevan's role to me”, said actor Karthi.