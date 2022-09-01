ADVERTISEMENT
'Cobra' Review: Vikram-Starrer Fails to Create an Impact
i

'Cobra' Review: Vikram-Starrer Fails to Create an Impact

Despite Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra released in theatres on 31 August.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
Movie Reviews
3 min read

Cobra

'Cobra' Review: Vikram-Starrer Fails to Create an Impact

Vikram's latest film Cobra released with a run-time of a little over three hours after giving us a hint about a mathematical connection to the protagonist. After the audience’s feedback, the duration was reduced by 20 minutes on the second day of its release. I got curious and calculated the geometric progression of this number to figure out when it would be ideal to watch it and I made a discovery - I hate maths.

The story revolves around Madhiazhagan (Vikram), a mathematical genius moonlighting as an international assassin. Remember how in KGF 2, Yash stalks Srinidhi Shetty and eventually she falls in love with him? In Cobra, she switches sides.

Meanwhile, Madhi is on a spree, executing high profile murders in style - right from an Indian chief minister, a Scottish prince, a French mayor, and a Russian defense minister. He kills them all and is still roaming free.

With a lover who is chasing him to marry her and the Interpol officers hunting him, what will happen next? Why did he become an assassin? Does he come from a place of trauma, which prevents him from saying yes to the marriage? Director Ajay Gnanamuthu tries to answer these questions. He has interesting ideas, but the movie fails to shine because of a suffocating screenplay.

Also Read

‘Vikram’ Review: Kamal, Fahadh & Vijay Sethupathi Shine in Lokesh’s Universe

‘Vikram’ Review: Kamal, Fahadh & Vijay Sethupathi Shine in Lokesh’s Universe
ADVERTISEMENT

Stills from Cobra

Photo courtesy: Twitter

Also Read

‘Thiruchitrambalam’ Review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen Deliver a Feel-good Drama

‘Thiruchitrambalam’ Review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen Deliver a Feel-good Drama

Prosthetic-heavy looks, dual identities, an intellectual premise and an emotional treatment - if you are a Vikram fan, you know these are the recurring elements in the actor's filmography. Most of the time, it works for him. Unfortunately, Cobra fails to impress us.

However, scenes that that involve his hallucinations work brilliantly.

Apart from Vikram, there are some interesting characters but we don’t know much about them. Irfan Pathan as Aslan, an Interpol officer, and Roshan Mathew as Rishi, a billionaire’s heir running a mafia, shine in their roles. Srinidhi Shetty as a professor of criminology, Meenakshi Govindarajan as a smart student and Mrinalini Ravi as young Vikram’s romantic interest are also impressive.

AR Rahman’s music in the film is both a boon and a bane. The songs are beautiful and the background music is great. However, the music does overpower the dialogues at times.

Vikram in Cobra

Photo courtesy: Twitter

One of Vikram's best performances would be from the blockbuster Anniyan. Cobra tries to be Vikram's Anniyan 2, but the attempt does not succeed. The film wants to be intelligent but doesn't want to give up on logical loopholes and cliches either.

The problem is Cobra tries to be everything except for what it truly intends to be.

Despite Ajay Gnanamuthu's promising premise and Vikram’s steady acting, Cobra slithers away without creating an impact.

Also Read

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Review: Pa Ranjith’s Poignant Film on Love & Politics

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Review: Pa Ranjith’s Poignant Film on Love & Politics

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and movie-reviews

Topics:  AR Rahman   Cobra   Chiyaan Vikram 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×