'Pushpa' to 'King of Kotha': Gangster Films Down South Are Having a Moment

Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha is yet another gangster film!
From Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Prashant Neel's KGF to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, gangster films are having a moment in the south. Now, two other movies from the same genre are awaited – Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha, helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, and Vijay's Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
The storytelling, high-octane action sequences, and the intriguing graphs of the characters are resulting in the growing fan base for this genre. The Quint speaks to experts.
Weighing in on successive releases of gangster movies, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told The Quint, "The recent successes of gangster films have made it clear that there is a growing interest in stories about the underworld. Gangster films provide audiences with a glimpse into the underworld, exploring the dynamics of power, loyalty and betrayal. In these films, characters are not confined by societal norms, allowing for complex and morally ambiguous storytelling. At the same time, the intense action sequences and larger-than-life characters offer a sense of escapism."
Entertainment tracker Sreedhar Pillai added,
He added, "With time, the popularity of gangster films began to grow. From Dhanush's Pudhupettai to more recent films such as Pushkar and Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaidhi, Atlee’s Bigil and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu – these films infused contemporary elements while retaining the essence of the genre."
The experts also explained that gangster films from the South often delve into the cultural fabric of the region, often resonating with the audience. Additionally, these films introduce audiences to characters who become legends in their own right.
Added to that is the moral ambiguity of the characters. The complex portrayals leave room for both empathy and disdain towards the protagonists. Pillai said, "Gangster films blur the lines between the heroes and villians, making audiences question their choices. The charismatic and fearless portrayals become aspirational for viewers."
The world of gangster films offers a rich tapestry of storytelling possibilities, including the exploration of sub-genres. Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda, Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila and Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor are perfect examples.
Additionally, the potential for sequels is vast. Why would the makers come up with Pushpa-2 or KGF-2 if audiences did not like the prequel? "Recent gangster films boast an ensemble cast featuring pan-Indian stars, which significantly amplifies the films' reach and boosts box office collections."
At this point, the fascination with this genre shows no signs of waning. Pillai said, "As long as the storytelling remains compelling and captivating, the genre's influence will persist."
The filmmakers will also have to innovate to keep the interest going.
