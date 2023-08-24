'Pushpa' to 'King of Kotha': Gangster Films Down South Are Having a Moment

From Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Prashant Neel's KGF to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, gangster films are having a moment in the south. Now, two other movies from the same genre are awaited – Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha, helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, and Vijay's Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The storytelling, high-octane action sequences, and the intriguing graphs of the characters are resulting in the growing fan base for this genre. The Quint speaks to experts.