Review: ‘Hey Sinamika’ is a Love Story That's Just About Likeable

Every character in the film is well-defined, yet the reasoning for their behaviours is still a mystery. For instance, Mauna hates Yaazhan for being clingy and talkative and she is ready to go to any length to divorce him, but she suddenly wants him back when Malarvizhi is half way through her assignment that Mauna herself had requested.

While the answer to why Mauna hates her husband has been clearly established, there aren't enough reasons presented as to why she wants him back. The storyline then gets predictable, with Malarvizhi developing feelings for Yaazhan and the film falls under the typical template of how the two women start fighting over a man. What happens next? Who will Yaazhan choose at the end? You will have to watch the movie to know it.