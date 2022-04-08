ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun Birthday: Journey of 'Pushpa: The Rise' to Allu Arjun The Rise

From Tollywood star to a Pan Indian Mega star, check out the journey of Allu Arjun in this video.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
NEON
1 min read
Also Read

'Valimai' Tanks In Hindi, Here Are Pan-India Marketing Lessons By Telugu Films

'Valimai' Tanks In Hindi, Here Are Pan-India Marketing Lessons By Telugu Films

The talented Allu Arjun who is fondly called the 'Stylish superstar', 'Bunny' and most recently, 'Pushpa star' after his pan-India hit Pushpa, The Rise is celebrating his birthday today on 8 April.

From being a Tollywood actor, Allu Arjun has carved a place for himself as a Pan-India megastar with relatable storylines, powerful dialogues, and groovy dance numbers. He has been a viral star even before Pushpa with his terrific dance performances in songs like 'Cinema Choopistha Mava', 'Super Machi', 'Top lessi Poddi', 'Blockbuster', 'Lover Also Fighter Also' and the biggest hit 'Butta Bomma' from Ala vaikunthapurramuloo which has 750 million views and counting.

As he turns 40, we bring to you the video of his journey from 'Pushpa: The Rise' to 'Allu Arjun: The Rise'.

Also Read

Allu Arjun Birthday: Apart From 'Pushpa', Five Of His Must-Watch Films

Allu Arjun Birthday: Apart From 'Pushpa', Five Of His Must-Watch Films

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×