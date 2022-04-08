Allu Arjun Birthday: Journey of 'Pushpa: The Rise' to Allu Arjun The Rise

The talented Allu Arjun who is fondly called the 'Stylish superstar', 'Bunny' and most recently, 'Pushpa star' after his pan-India hit Pushpa, The Rise is celebrating his birthday today on 8 April.

From being a Tollywood actor, Allu Arjun has carved a place for himself as a Pan-India megastar with relatable storylines, powerful dialogues, and groovy dance numbers. He has been a viral star even before Pushpa with his terrific dance performances in songs like 'Cinema Choopistha Mava', 'Super Machi', 'Top lessi Poddi', 'Blockbuster', 'Lover Also Fighter Also' and the biggest hit 'Butta Bomma' from Ala vaikunthapurramuloo which has 750 million views and counting.

As he turns 40, we bring to you the video of his journey from 'Pushpa: The Rise' to 'Allu Arjun: The Rise'.