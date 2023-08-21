Dulquer's 'King of Kotha' Lights Up Times Square: A First for Malayalam Cinema

In a groundbreaking achievement for Mollywood that reverberated across borders, the trailer of King of Kotha, starring the renowned Dulquer Salmaan, recently illuminated the screens of New York City's Times Square. This historic moment not only underlines the film's monumental achievement but also marks the very first instance of a Malayalam film gracing the iconic Times Square.
Taking to Instagram to share his heartfelt sentiments, Dulquer Salmaan penned, "Cannot contain my excitement. King of Kotha has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City’s Times Square. Having visited the busy and vibrant Times Square several times, never even dreamed of appearing on the screens there. Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema."
During a promotional event in Kochi, Dulquer Salmaan also hinted at the prospect of a sequel for King Of Kotha. He mused, "If you (audiences) end up cherishing the film to that extent and embrace it wholeheartedly, we will certainly contemplate a sequel."
Dulquer Salmaan also humorously shared his experience providing the voice for his character in the film, Raju, across multiple languages. He playfully quipped that he has transformed into an actor by day and a dubbing artist by night.
What Is King of Kotha All About?
All eyes are now turned toward the impending release of King of Kotha. The eagerly anticipated Malayalam movie, set for a nationwide release across multiple languages, is scheduled to release on 24 August.
Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, King of Kotha promises to transport viewers to a bygone era through its captivating narrative. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Saran Shakthi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Anikha Surendran, and Shammi Thilakan. The trailer holds the promise of delivering an immersive cinematic experience that enthusiasts of the Malayalam film industry are eagerly awaiting.
