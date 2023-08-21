Dulquer's 'King of Kotha' Lights Up Times Square: A First for Malayalam Cinema

In a groundbreaking achievement for Mollywood that reverberated across borders, the trailer of King of Kotha, starring the renowned Dulquer Salmaan, recently illuminated the screens of New York City's Times Square. This historic moment not only underlines the film's monumental achievement but also marks the very first instance of a Malayalam film gracing the iconic Times Square.

Taking to Instagram to share his heartfelt sentiments, Dulquer Salmaan penned, "Cannot contain my excitement. King of Kotha has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City’s Times Square. Having visited the busy and vibrant Times Square several times, never even dreamed of appearing on the screens there. Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema."