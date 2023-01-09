Pathaan Trailer Release: Check Date, Time, and Everything You Should Know Here

The official trailer release date of Pathaan is announced today.
As the release date of Pathaan is nearing, the makers are keeping the fans hooked and excited by sharing a new poster of the much-awaited film. On Monday, 9 January 2023, the makers of the film officially announced the release date and time of the trailer.
Pathaan is one of the most-awaited films of this year because Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are part of it.
Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster of the action-thriller, Pathaan, on his official social media handle. The text on it states, "Pathaan trailer out on January 10 at 11 am." Viewers in India are super excited to see the trailer that is scheduled to release soon, on Tuesday, on various sites.
To know more about the film and the trailer, viewers have to stay alert. More announcements will be made after the trailer is released on Tuesday, 10 January.
Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster of Pathaan and wrote in the caption, "Thank you for waiting....ab Pathaan ki mehfil mein aa jao... #PathaanTrailer out TOMORROW at 11 AM! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."
Viewers can check his official Instagram handle to know more about the announcement that is made recently. Both the trailer date and the time are mentioned on the new poster.
Here is the poster shared by SRK:
The actor also shared a new look of John Abraham and said, "Milte hai maidan par... Mazaa aayega. (Meet you in the field... it'll be fun.)"
Stay tuned to watch the trailer tomorrow, on Tuesday, at the scheduled time that has been announced by the makers.
