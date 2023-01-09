Pathaan Trailer Release: Check Date, Time, and Everything You Should Know Here

As the release date of Pathaan is nearing, the makers are keeping the fans hooked and excited by sharing a new poster of the much-awaited film. On Monday, 9 January 2023, the makers of the film officially announced the release date and time of the trailer.

Pathaan is one of the most-awaited films of this year because Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are part of it.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster of the action-thriller, Pathaan, on his official social media handle. The text on it states, "Pathaan trailer out on January 10 at 11 am." Viewers in India are super excited to see the trailer that is scheduled to release soon, on Tuesday, on various sites.