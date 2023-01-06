Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Deepika Padukone Shares a Glimpse of What The Past Year Has Been Like; See Video

Deepika Padukone Shares a Glimpse of What The Past Year Has Been Like; See Video

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan.
Actor Deepika Padukone shares a short video thanking her fans for the birthday wishes and more. 

Deepika Padukone shared a heartfelt note as she thanked her fans for wishing her on her birthday. She also took to Instagram on 6 January to share a lovely video of her in a yacht.

The caption read as follows, "A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year…Happy New Year! PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings. "

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the highly anticipated film starring Shah Rukh Khan called Pathaan. She is also gearing up to promote her much talked about film Project K co-starring Prabhas. Another project that is in the pipeline for the Piku actor is a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.

