Here's How SRK Wished His 'Pathaan' Co-star Deepika Padukone on Her Birthday

Deepika Padukone in a poster from Pathaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, turns 37 today (5 January). Shah Rukh, with whom she made her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om, had the most heartfelt message to share on this special occasion.
Taking to social media, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared an unseen poster of Deepika from Pathaan and wrote, "To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love…"
Here, take a look:
Deepika and Shah Rukh have previously appeared together on the big screen in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Pathaan will be their fourth project together.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features John Abraham in a pivotal role. Pathaan is slated for its theatrical release on 25 January.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan. The actor also had a special appearance in Cirkus alongside her actor-husband Ranveer Singh in the song 'Current Laga Re'.
Besides, she is currently shooting for filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Project K co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)