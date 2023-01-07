Did Deepika Wear Saffron Shoes to Mock People Protesting Against Pathaan? No!

Fact-Check: This image of Deepika Padukone wearing saffron shoes is old.
(Photo: The Quint)
A photograph of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, wearing a blue and white stripped pant suit with saffron-coloured footwear, has gone viral.
What's the relevance?: Her upcoming movie Pathaan courted controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rang, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Padukone. The film received boycott calls for allegedly hurting 'Hindu sentiments' because Padukone was seen in a saffron bikini in one of the shots.
The claim: People shared the image to claim that she wore a saffron shoe recently to mock the people who have been protesting against the movie.
An archive of the post can be found here.
The truth: The image is from 2019, when Padukone was attending the Cannes International Film Festival in France. We found the same image in several news reports that covered her look at the event and on the Instagram profile of her stylist Shaleena Nathani.
How did we find out: A reverse image search on the photo on Google led us to multiple reports that carried the actor's pictures.
One of the reports in Vogue India, that carried the image, mentioned that it was one of Padukone's looks while she attended the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in 2019.
Article from Vogue with the same image.
She was wearing a blue and white striped suit by LOEWE and neon orange pumps from Stuart Weitzman.
While going through other results, we came across the photos on Padukone's stylist Nathani's Instagram profile where the actor was seen wearing the same outfit.
The images were posted on 17 May 2019 and had Cannes 2019 as a hashtag.
An archive of the post can be found here.
Conclusion: Deepika Padukone didn't pose in saffron shoes to mock the 'Boycott Pathaan' trend. The viral image is from 2019, before the outrage against the movie began.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)