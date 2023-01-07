Did Deepika Wear Saffron Shoes to Mock People Protesting Against Pathaan? No!

A photograph of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, wearing a blue and white stripped pant suit with saffron-coloured footwear, has gone viral.

What's the relevance?: Her upcoming movie Pathaan courted controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rang, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Padukone. The film received boycott calls for allegedly hurting 'Hindu sentiments' because Padukone was seen in a saffron bikini in one of the shots.

The claim: People shared the image to claim that she wore a saffron shoe recently to mock the people who have been protesting against the movie.