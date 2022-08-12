‘Viruman’ Review: Actor Karthi Shines in the Typical Rural Action Drama

Wasting no time to introduce the hero and the villain of the story, Viruman opens with a shot where a son with a knife, chases his father to kill him.

Why this rage? Why would he want to kill his own dad? What happened in the past? Will their bruised relationship find a happy ending? Director Muthaiah answers all these questions while strictly adhering to the ‘rural action drama’ template - mass introduction scene of a hero flexing his muscles, slow motion action sequences, screenplay loaded with passable jokes, some powerful and many melodramatic emotional dialogues.