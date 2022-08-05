‘Sita Ramam’ Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Is a Fresh Yet Old-School Love Story

The cinematography of the movie is top notch, as Sita Ramam is a visually aesthetic film, which lenses out gorgeous visuals of the actors and picturesque locales. Dulquer and Mrunal too, render compelling performances and are a treat to watch on screen.

There are some excellent dialogues about patriotism and religious beliefs in the film that convince you, that Sita Ramam is more than just a love story. For instance, there is a scene where Ram says that he hopes the terrorist understands Quran at least in his next life, so that he doesn't blame Islam anymore for his terrorism. "You don’t have to spew hatred on a neighboring country to prove the love for your country," is another one that creates a huge impact.

The film shows how poignant it is for soldiers to have a ‘normal’ romantic life. They need to take a long time off even to go on a date. In addition, the nation’s call of duty makes their relationships uncertain and at most times, even compels them to sacrifice their lives.