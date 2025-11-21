'The Family Man' Season 3: A High-Stakes Thriller That’s Sharp, Political & Real

The Family Man Season 3 opens in Kohima, Nagaland. Senior politician David Khuzou is optimistic about entering talks with India’s Central Government. “Finally, we have a PM who is focusing on peace and development in the region,” he says. Seconds later, a series of bomb blasts go off across six of the seven Northeastern states of India, starting with the cultural event that Khuzou is attending.

India’s favourite spy and bestie duo, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) are back for another masterful season of television.

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man is known for its skilful combination of exhilarating espionage action and quotidian family drama. Season 3 retains the show’s layered writing, witty dialogue, and thrilling action.