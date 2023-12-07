'It Has Been a Tough Ride': Manoj Bajpayee On His Journey In The Film Industry

'Joram,' starring Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe, has been written and directed by Devashish Makhija. The thriller and social satire is a commentary on oppression, where Manoj plays Dasru, a father who tries to outrun his oppressors. The film releases in theatres on 8 December.

The Quint spoke to the actor and the writer-director about the film, changing definition of stardom, the actor's journey in the industry and more.