Review: The Slick & Engaging ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Is What the Franchise Needed

In 1992, Honey is a struggling actor who befriends a stuntman Bunny aka Rahi (Varun Dhawan) who leads her into the world of spies and secret agents and devices that can ‘save or destroy the world’. What starts as an one-shot mission to make some money ends up eclipsing her entire life. Predictably, the show enters the training montage sequence – Bunny will make an agent out of Honey but the latter has a few surprises up her sleeve.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens the show and, like her showing in The Family Man, establishes herself as a force to reckon with. It’s fitting that the show features the Indian stunt person Fearless Nadia because Prabhu is a bona fide action star – she and her character both act like they have something to prove, always ready to jump into the fire and risk it all. Prabhu’s action sequences are some of the show’s most impressive and she might easily be one of the most promising action stars of our time.