Huge Gender Disparity in Industry; No Level-Playing Field: Shreya Dhanwanthary

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli on gender disparity in the film industry.

Abira Dhar
Published
Shreya Dhanwanthary is a face you cannot forget if you have watched Scam 1992, in which she essayed the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal. Shreya played a journalist once again in Mumbai Diaries.

While speaking to The Quint about her upcoming project Upaused: Naya Safar, the actor recalled how many time she has been approached to play a journalist after Scam 1992.

In Amazon Prime Video's Unpaused, Shreya and Priyanshu Painyuli play a couple whose relationship goes through a difficult phase during the pandemic. The actors shared what they personally went through during the lockdown.

Priyanshu, who was last seen in Rashmi Rocket, opened up about playing a supporting actor in a film with a female lead, and what he looks at while choosing a role. Shreya agrees to the fact that there's still a lot of gender disparity in the film industry.

