Huge Gender Disparity in Industry; No Level-Playing Field: Shreya Dhanwanthary
Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli on gender disparity in the film industry.
Shreya Dhanwanthary is a face you cannot forget if you have watched Scam 1992, in which she essayed the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal. Shreya played a journalist once again in Mumbai Diaries.
While speaking to The Quint about her upcoming project Upaused: Naya Safar, the actor recalled how many time she has been approached to play a journalist after Scam 1992.
In Amazon Prime Video's Unpaused, Shreya and Priyanshu Painyuli play a couple whose relationship goes through a difficult phase during the pandemic. The actors shared what they personally went through during the lockdown.
Priyanshu, who was last seen in Rashmi Rocket, opened up about playing a supporting actor in a film with a female lead, and what he looks at while choosing a role. Shreya agrees to the fact that there's still a lot of gender disparity in the film industry.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.