'Losing My Dad When I Was 11 Was a Defining Moment In My Life': Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat also opened up about the challenges she faced when she came to Mumbai to become an actor. "I was extremely lonely and I didn't know what I was doing. For instance, when I stepped into a set for the first time, I didn't know what a set was and that it was so dirty! There would be wires everywhere, and people scrambling around at all times. I could not wrap my head around the film industry. Auditions, rejections, not knowing how long to wait - there is no system to follow here," the actor said.

Nimrat admitted that there were days she would really question herself. "I would think, 'maybe I've wasted my education and I should get a job.' There were days when I would question my talent and the way I looked because you are just one among the millions of people who come to the city with the same dream. Also, not knowing when your next paycheck is coming can be quite worrying. But I knew in my heart of hearts, that no matter what I am not giving up."

Nimrat recalled how The Lunchbox opened up a sea of opportunities for her and how there was no looking back since then.

