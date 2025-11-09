'I Don’t Have Access to Certain Rooms or Films': Huma Qureshi on Gatekeeping

Huma called out the industry for boxing female actors into archetypes, saying "actresses are told to choose between acting or being glamorous. But we are capable of both."

She especially noted the double-standards in the industry when women choose to play roles older than themselves. Drawing from her personal experience from when she played chef Tarla Dalal in Tarla, she recalled a conversation with television journalist Vir Sanghvi where he said “but you’re such a good-looking woman, most actresses would only do such a film when they’re making a comeback.”