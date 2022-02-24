Sukesh Chandrasekhar Approached Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar: ED

The agency had arrested Pinky Irani (aka Angel) in the case and the charge sheet claims that Irani took models and actors to meet Chandrasekhar inside Tihar jail in 2018. Irani was granted bail by the Delhi court.

The ED claimed, “Pinky Irani was a close confidant and advisor of Chandrasekhar. Not only did she create a facade of being a businessman for Chandrasekhar, she also allowed him to project himself as a man of means and a free man by ensuring that he could deliver what he wanted.”

"She took some of them to Tihar Jail to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar and she impersonated as Alka Kumar, P Kumar, Angel K, CFO of Jaya TV/Sun TV and CFO of News Express Post for contacting these models/actresses," the ED alleged.