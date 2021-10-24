Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Denies Dating Sukesh Chandrashekar

Jacqueline’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

Sukesh Chandrashekar’s lawyer had alleged, on Saturday, that Jacqueline Fernandez was dating his client. Advocate Anant Malik had said, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Jacqueline was summoned in August to record her statement in the money laundering case. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of extortion amounting to approximately Rs 200 crore. Jacqueline recorded her statement in the case on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Actor Nora Fatehi was also summoned by the ED in the case last week. The actor-dancer’s representative said that she is a victim in the case and is helping the officers in the investigation as a witness.

