Gucci Bag, BMW Among Gifts Given to Jacqueline, Nora by Chandrasekhar: Report
Nora Fatehi allegedly said that she came in contact with Sukesh Chandrasekhar via his wife Leena Paul
Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the investigation involving accused conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to the ED’s chargesheet, the actors have reportedly confessed to receiving gifts from Chandrasekhar. His wife, Leena Paul, was also allegedly involved in the actors getting gifts including an iPhone and BMW, NDTV reported.
Nora Fatehi reportedly came in contact with Chandrasekhar through his wife Leena. The agency had earlier claimed that Chandrasekhar used to make spoof calls to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail. According to the agency, Fatehi revealed that Leena gave her a Gucci bag and an iPhone as a “token of love” from Chandrasekhar while the alleged conman gave her a BMW sedan.
Reports had earlier claimed that Jacqueline received gifts adding up to approximately Rs 10 crore including a Rs 52 lakh horse and a cat worth Rs 9 lakh. NDTV also reported that Jacqueline got a Mini Cooper car which she later returned.
Chandrasekhar reportedly has multiple cases of fraud registered against him, including one filed by a Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh who claimed that Chandrasekhar conned her of money pretending to be a government official. He allegedly claimed that he could ensure Shivinder’s bail and took Rs 200 crore from Aditi.
An investigation then revealed that Chandrasekhar was running an extortion racket from inside prison.
