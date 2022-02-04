No Monetary Benefits in Jacqueline & My Relationship: Sukesh Chandrasekhar

"As I have mentioned before, I and Jacqueline were in a relationship, seeing each other, and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it's projected, commented, and trolled in a bad light (sic)," wrote Chandrasekhar.

He added, "I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It's personal. I don't understand why it's being made such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of this was 'proceeds of so-called crime'. It's all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon".

Chandrasekhar continued that Jacqueline "loved without any expectations" and wasn't wrong.

Jacqueline was in news for her alleged links with Chandrasekhar in a ₹ 200 crore money-laundering investigation.