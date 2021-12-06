How Are Jacqueline, Nora Involved In the Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case?

Both Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been summoned by the ED in connection to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday. An LoC (look out circular) has also been opened against the actor by the ED and she has been asked to appear before the agency in Delhi. Jacqueline is being questioned in connection to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case.
NDTV reported that the ED has filed a chargesheet against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for alleged extortion of approximately Rs. 200 crore. The ED chargesheet reportedly also mentions gifts Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have received from Chandrasekhar.
Here are the developments in the Chandrasekhar case so far:
Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a conman who reportedly has multiple cases against him. In recent news, the ED is investigating a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam in which Chandrasekhar is the main accused.
Reports claim that Chandrasekhar had started duping people when he was 17 and often posed as the relative of politicians to scam people and make large sums of money.
Chandrasekhar was in the Tihar jail after he was arrested in the Election Commission bribery case where he allegedly took money to help an AIADMK faction retain the “two leaves” party symbol.
The latest investigation began after the wife of a former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh filed a complaint alleging that a person posing as a Ministry of Law official claimed he could ensure her husband’s bail and took Rs 200 crore from her. The Delhi Police uncovered that Chandrasekhar was making spoof calls to con people from prison.
Enforcement Directorate had searched properties of one of India’s richest conmen, Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been summoned by the ED in the case. Representatives for both actors said in statements that they’re being questioned as witnesses and not as accused.
The ED had arrested Chandrasekhar and actor Leena Maria Paul under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency had allegedly recovered 16 high-end vehicles during searches at locations connected to Chandrasekhar, ANI had reported.
Jacqueline was questioned by the ED in August, reportedly for five hours. ED sources had informed NDTV, “She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar."
Earlier in December, Bollywood Hungama had shared a picture of the actor with accused conman Chandrasekhar. In the mirror selfie, Jacqueline can be seen kissing Chandrasekhar on the cheek. Before the picture was released, Chandrasekhar’s lawyer had alleged, in October, that Jacqueline was in a relationship with his client.
Advocate Anant Malik had said, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth.”
Addressing the rumours of Jacqueline's involvement with Chandrasekhar, the actor’s spokesperson had said in a statement, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”
Jacqueline will reportedly get fresh summons to appear before the ED in Delhi.
Sources had told India Today that the police had accessed Chandrasekhar’s phone records and found that he would make spoof calls to Jacqueline from Tihar Jail.
The source told the publication that Chandrasekhar would pose as a big personality when he talked to Jacqueline. They added, “When Jacqueline started to believe Sukesh, he would send her expensive chocolates and flowers as gifts.”
NDTV reported that according to sources, the ED has mentioned financial transactions between Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline in their chargesheet. The conman reportedly gave Jacqueline gifts amounting to Rs 10 crore including jewellery, a horse of Rs 52 lakh and a Rs 9 lakh Persian cat, India Today reported.
On 14 October, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was summoned by the ED for questioning in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Chandrasekhar had alleged that he gifted a luxury car to Nora Fatehi.
When Chandrasekhar was being taken to the courtroom, reporters had asked him if he’d gifted a car to the actor and he replied in the affirmative. India Today reported that they'd accessed the chargesheet filed by the ED and it states that Nora Fatehi received an iPhone and a BMW.
Nora's representative had said in a statement that the actor “does not know or have any personal connection” with Chandrasekhar and is a victim in the case.
Her representative had stated, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)