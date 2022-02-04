No Monetary Benefits in Jacqueline & My Relationship: Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Sukesh Chandrasekhar has released a letter from jail saying Jacqueline shouldn't be projected in a "bad way".
Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has released a letter from jail claiming that his and Jacqueline Fernandez's relationship wasn't "based on monetary benefits" and that his gifts to the actor were "out of love". Chandrasekhar's statement comes weeks after photos of him with Jacqueline surfaced online. Jacqueline has been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding a money laundering case involving conman Chandrasekhar.
In the letter released by his lawyer, Chandrasekhar claims that the photos were "sad and disturbing", and that Jacqueline shouldn't be projected "in a bad way".
"As I have mentioned before, I and Jacqueline were in a relationship, seeing each other, and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it's projected, commented, and trolled in a bad light (sic)," wrote Chandrasekhar.
He added, "I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It's personal. I don't understand why it's being made such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of this was 'proceeds of so-called crime'. It's all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon".
Chandrasekhar continued that Jacqueline "loved without any expectations" and wasn't wrong.
Jacqueline was in news for her alleged links with Chandrasekhar in a ₹ 200 crore money-laundering investigation.
