SS Rajamouli Shares How Ram Charan, NTR Jr Were Cast in RRR on Seth Meyers' Show

SS Rajamouli recently went on Seth Meyer’s late night show to talk about his film RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
SS Rajamouli's RRR scripted history by being the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe award. The ceremony was held in Los Angeles on 10 January (11 January in India). The epic-action drama, starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, won the title of 'Best Original Song' for the track 'Naatu Naatu,' composed by MM Keeravani.
Ahead of the event, Rajamouli was invited to Seth Meyers' talk show, Late Night With Seth Meyers. During their conversation, the filmmaker opened up about how Ram Charan and NTR Jr were cast in the film and how RRR has a connection to Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film Inglourious Basterds.
Talking about the idea behind the magnum opus, Rajamouli shared, "I always had an idea of doing a multi-starrer (film). Not just bringing the stars together but bringing two heroes together and making up some scenes with them. Sometimes, I'd also be in that scene in my head.
"When I saw Inglourious Basterds in the theatres and when Hitler was suddenly shot with a machine gun, I thought, ‘Wow. This is really wow.' We know he did not die that way but it is fiction. It is a fictional movie and you can take liberties with that," he added.
Rajamouli further spoke about how he approached Ram Charan and NTR Jr for the film. He told Meyers, "I worked with them before and we had successes. Apart from the professional relationship, we have a personal friendship. They, too, are friends outside their professional area. So, when I wanted to do this multi-star film, I knew if I called one of them, he will call the other person before me."
Besides Ram Charan and NTR Jr, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, and Shriya Saran in key roles. The film made its worldwide premiere on 25 March 2022.
RRR has been also shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards for the track 'Naatu Naatu'. In addition, Rajamouli recently won Best Director for the film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022.
The sequel for the epic-action drama is currently in the works. The film's director confirmed the news during a screening of his film in Chicago, in November 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)