SS Rajamouli Shares How Ram Charan, NTR Jr Were Cast in RRR on Seth Meyers' Show

SS Rajamouli's RRR scripted history by being the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe award. The ceremony was held in Los Angeles on 10 January (11 January in India). The epic-action drama, starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, won the title of 'Best Original Song' for the track 'Naatu Naatu,' composed by MM Keeravani.

Ahead of the event, Rajamouli was invited to Seth Meyers' talk show, Late Night With Seth Meyers. During their conversation, the filmmaker opened up about how Ram Charan and NTR Jr were cast in the film and how RRR has a connection to Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film Inglourious Basterds.