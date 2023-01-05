SS Rajamouli Wins Best Director for 'RRR' at New York Film Critics Circle

SS Rajamouli wins Best Director for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, hit the silver screens in March 2022. The film became a global hit within months of its release, winning a number of prestigious accolades and scoring several nominations at the 2023 Oscars and the Golden Globes.
In addition, Rajamouli recently won Best Director for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a clip that's going viral from the event, the director can be seen receiving his award as the crowd applauds for him.
Upon receiving the award, Rajamouli thanked the jury and the audience for supporting his film. "You have made a lot of people take notice of a small film in South of India. It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel," he added. He also expressed his gratitude to his family and friends who have been his constant support.
Co-written by V Vijayendra Prasad, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.
Set in the pre-independence era, RRR follows the story of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s. The film made its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022.
The epic action drama currently has its sequel under development.
