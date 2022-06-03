Spate of Suicides in Bengali Film Industry: What Actors and Experts Say

Chandni Saha, a popular face of Bengali TV, says, "The effort has to come from both sides, it is true. If juniors show interest, seniors will help. But no one trusts their colleagues now, especially in showbiz."

But whether you get it from the industry or not, you need to build a strong support system around you, she says: "You need at least one person in your family, or among your friends who would know everything about you. Who would not judge you ever. When people start hiding everything, the darkness starts piling up inside and you never know what happens next.”



Known in the industry to be one of Chandni’s close friends, actor Anuradha Mukherjee has worked in quite a few projects in both Kolkata and Mumbai. Anuradha points out lack of work shouldn’t be the reason of death for the four girls. All of them were working, earning money, not sitting at home. She harps on the importance of a strong support system especially given the fact that most newcomer actors stay away from their families. They either come from smaller towns to Kolkata or even if their families stay in Kolkata, they have to fend for themselves.