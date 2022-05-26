Bengali Actor-Model Bidisha De Majumdar Found Dead in Kolkata Residence
A suicide note was reportedly found at Bidisha De Majumdar's house.
Bengali actor Bidisha De Majumdar was found dead in her apartment in Kolkata on 25 May. The police have started an investigation about it and the cause of death hasn’t been confirmed but a suicide note was reportedly found at her residence, according to a report in India Today.
The report added that the postmortem will be conducted at the RG Kar hospital. Bidisha’s friends have allegedly claimed that she suffered from depression due to her relationship. Bidisha, who was a successful model, made her acting debut with the short film Bhaar- The Clown in 2021. The film was directed by Anirbed Chattopadhyay and also starred Debraj Mukherjee.
Actor Suman Dey expressed his condolences over Bidisha’s passing. He told ETimes, “It is shocking news and truly saddening. The time has come that we should prioritise mental health, talk about the issues that affect us.”
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
