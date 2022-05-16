Bengali TV Actress Pallavi Dey Found Dead, Family Alleges Foul Play

Bengali television actor Pallavi Dey was found dead in her rented flat in Kolkata's Garfa area on the morning of Sunday, 15 May. The police in an official statement said that she was found hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note was found.

Following the "unnatural death", Kolkata police interrogated Dey's partner Sagnik Chakraborty for hours on 15 May, and is interrogating him again on 16 May in the matter.