Another Model Found Dead in Kolkata, Fourth Such Incident in 2 Weeks

A model from Kolkata has been found dead at her residence.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)
Another Kolkata model Saraswati Das was found dead at her residence at Bediadanga in Kasba area on Sunday, the police told PTI. According to the police, this is the fourth such incident in a fortnight.
A senior police official also told PTI, “It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too. We are waiting for the post mortem report.”
“We have seized her mobile phone and are checking her activity in the social networking platforms in connection with our investigation," the officer added.
The police are also trying to find a link between the three other women, all of whom have died due to suspected suicide, the official told PTI.
Manjusha was found dead on Friday last week. The suspected suicide of her friend and colleague Bidisha De Majumdar on Wedensday had reportedly upset her. Pallabi Dey was also found dead in her room on May 15.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
