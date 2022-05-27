Ex-Uttarakhand Minister Dies by Suicide After Charge of Molesting Granddaughter

A politician from Uttarakhand, Rajendra Bahuguna, shot himself dead atop a water tank on Wednesday, 25 May, three days after his daughter-in-law filed a complaint against him on the charge of molesting his granddaughter.

Fifty-nine-year-old Bahuguna had reportedly called the police from his residence in Haldwani and informed them of his intention to die by suicide.

When the police arrived at the water tank, Bahuguna threatened to shoot himself. The police tried to pacify him via a loudspeaker and asked him to climb down. At one point it also seemed like he was willing to do so, NDTV reported.