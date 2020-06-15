Kolkata Sees a Worrying Rise in Suicides: Guidelines for Responsible Reporting

The World Health Organisation says one of the 6 ways for suicide prevention is good media reporting

“That is why we get after the media,” says Dr Pathare. “Not to curb any freedom of speech or press but because the way you write has an actual, practical impact on people's lives.”

'Copycat suicides’ or the concept ‘suicide contagion’ is when a suicide or suicidal behaviours within your close peer circle, family or through media reporting can trigger suicide or suicidal behaviours. So exposure to this news has a very direct impact and therefore media reportage needs to be extremely careful and sensitive.

Here are some simple guidelines, adopted from the World Health Organisation: