'Started Dancing': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to RRR's Historic Win at Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates team RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Pathaan, took to Twitter to congratulate team RRR for their big win at the 80th Golden Globes.
Directed by SS Rajamouli, the epic action drama film RRR created history by winning the award for 'Best Original Song' for 'Naatu Naatu' at the 80th Golden Globes. 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Indian song to receive the prestigious award.
Earlier today (11 January), Rajamouli cheered for the Pathaan trailer and sent his best wishes to SRK in his tweet. "The trailer looks fab. The King returns!!! Lots of (heart emoji) @iamsrk. All the best to the entire team of Pathaan," he tweeted.
Replying to the tweet, SRK wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!"
Here, take a look:
RRR has been also shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards for the track 'Naatu Naatu'. In addition, Rajamouli recently won Best Director for the film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022.
Co-written by V Vijayendra Prasad, RRR stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.
The film's sequel is currently under development.
