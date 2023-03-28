After Pathaan's Success, Shah Rukh Khan Buys Rolls-Royce Worth Rs 10 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan buys Rolls-Royce worth Rs 10 crore.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan has added a brand new ride to his fleet. The Pathaan star recently brought home a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV worth Rs 10 crore, as per media reports. SRK was reportedly seen enjoying a ride in his new car on the streets of Mumbai at night.
A video of the white automobile was circulated on SRK's several fan accounts on social media. In the video, the luxury car can be seen entering through the gates of the Om Shanti Om star's Mumbai residence, Mannat. Here, take a look:
As per reports, the luxury SUV is arctic white in colour and has colbalt blue accents. It is also considered one of the most expensive SUVs in the world. However, this isn't the most expensive ride owned by SRK. The actor owns the latest Bugatti Veyron, which is worth Rs 14 crore.
Besides, SRK owns two other cars: a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, priced at approximately Rs 7 crore, and a Bentley Continental GT worth Rs 4 crore.
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which saw record-breaking success at the box office with a collection of over Rs 100 crore.
The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by his wife, Gauri. The film is expected to release in October this year.
