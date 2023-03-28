After Pathaan's Success, Shah Rukh Khan Buys Rolls-Royce Worth Rs 10 Crore

As per reports, the luxury SUV is arctic white in colour and has colbalt blue accents. It is also considered one of the most expensive SUVs in the world. However, this isn't the most expensive ride owned by SRK. The actor owns the latest Bugatti Veyron, which is worth Rs 14 crore.

Besides, SRK owns two other cars: a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, priced at approximately Rs 7 crore, and a Bentley Continental GT worth Rs 4 crore.