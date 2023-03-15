Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Release Postponed to October: Report

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Jawan' teaser.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The release of Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated films of the year, Jawan, has been postponed to October, as per reports. The action-packed entertainer, helmed by filmmaker Atlee, was initially slated for its release on 2 June.
Besides SRK, the film also stars Priyamani, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
Recently, trade expert Ramesh Bala confirmed the news on Twitter when he shared that the release of Jawan is being pushed from June to October, implying that the production team wants to give the movie more time to reach its full potential.
He wrote in his tweet, "#SRK - Dir #Atlee 's #Jawan release is being pushed from June to October.."
However, the film's team and SRK have not officially confirmed the delay yet. As per experts, October is a popular month for Bollywood releases, and it's anticipated that the production team is planning to release the film either on the Gandhi Jayanti weekend or the Dussehra weekend.
Coming back to Jawan, it's an action thriller in which SRK will have a dual role. According to the film's synopsis, the film follows the story of a common man who is punished for a mistake he did not commit. It shows how the false event affects him and how he manages to fix things.
Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan will hit the silver screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Besides, SRK will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, later this year.
