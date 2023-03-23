'Way More Good Looking': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to AI Image of Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Shah Rukh Khan, who has been reeling from the success of his new film Pathaan, recently took to social media to share a video of him answering fan questions. The Bollywood star also went on to react to some fan art and videos.
The film which is streaming on Prime Video has collected over Rs 1046 crore worldwide at the box office. The reverberating success of Pathaan has led to many fan arts, posters and videos. Shah Rukh took some time out to react to a few of them.
Shah Rukh reacted to an AI image of Pathaan's character and said that he was "way more good-looking" and that he would try to be as good-looking in Pathaan 2. He also said that his favourite action sequence was on a frozen ice lake, he called the scene "very very cool."
Siddharth Anand's Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. On the other end, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. The film is scheduled to release on 2 June. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web
Topics: Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.