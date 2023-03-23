'Way More Good Looking': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to AI Image of Pathaan

Shah Rukh reacted to an AI image of Pathaan's character and said that he was "way more good-looking" and that he would try to be as good-looking in Pathaan 2. He also said that his favourite action sequence was on a frozen ice lake, he called the scene "very very cool."

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. On the other end, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. The film is scheduled to release on 2 June. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline