Revisiting Sridevi's 'Chandni', Which Came as a Saviour For Yash Chopra

Rishi Kapoor, who had worked with the filmmaker in Vijay, shared in The Romantics that after the film's box office failure, Chopra had approached him with another film, and it was a love story.

Chandni was filmed during the action era. And Chopra was now about to stake his last bit of success on Sridevi's stardom. He created Chandni, hoping that it would bring an end to his dark era.

"I know for a fact that Yashji knew that if Chandni doesn't work, he was going to close shop. Because this was his last bullet," Rishi shared in the docuseries.