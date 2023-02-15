Did You Know Pamela Chopra Wrote the Story For This Iconic Yash Chopra Film?

Pamela speaks about how she attended the music sittings for Yash Chopra's films. "Music is my passion. Yash knew that and he would invite me to attend the music sittings. Slowly, I became a part of that group".

Pamela and Yash Chopra's younger son Uday says in the docu-series, "My mother had a really good sense of music and song. We have this gadda room in our house, the music room, which was specifically created for a creatively inducive environment".

"My mother and father would go through different pieces of music, trying to see what fits and what doesn't", he adds.

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon makes an interesting point - that it was partly Pamela Chopra's idea to get Punjabi music into the movies.