Did You Know Pamela Chopra Wrote the Story For This Iconic Yash Chopra Film?

Pamela Chopra shares interesting anecdotes about Yash Chopra in The Romantics.
The Romantics, a docu-series on the legacy of Yash Raj Films, is a treasure trove of anecdotes about Yash Chopra, his family and his illustrious career. Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra narrates interesting stories about Chopra as a person, her involvement in his movies and more.
Pamela and Yash Chopra.
In an interview with Karan Johar, Yash Chopra opened up that distributors weren't convinced about his directorial Daag: A Poem of Love, which was also his first film as a producer. "He didn't sleep for many nights before the release of Daag. And then, Yash's first film was a hit. He didn't believe that his first movie was declared a hit", Pamela says.
She adds, "Yash was probably the most modest person in the world. If he got an award or an honour the first thing he would tell me was, 'Do you really think I deserve this?'"
Pamela Chopra assisted Yash Chopra on the music for his films.
Pamela speaks about how she attended the music sittings for Yash Chopra's films. "Music is my passion. Yash knew that and he would invite me to attend the music sittings. Slowly, I became a part of that group".
Pamela and Yash Chopra's younger son Uday says in the docu-series, "My mother had a really good sense of music and song. We have this gadda room in our house, the music room, which was specifically created for a creatively inducive environment".
"My mother and father would go through different pieces of music, trying to see what fits and what doesn't", he adds.
Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon makes an interesting point - that it was partly Pamela Chopra's idea to get Punjabi music into the movies.
Pamela Chopra with Rekha and others from the Hindi film industry.
During the course of the conversation, Uday Chopra spoke about how Yash Chopra was always interested in Pamela's opinions. "He would always ask her, what is the woman's perspective?' I think you will see this change in his movies post marriage".
Film journalist Tanul Thakur elaborates, "Having a partner by his side who is a keen, intelligent mind, started to imbue in his films, not just with a certain kind of softness, but also with a keen awareness about the female characters".
The Romantics reveals that Pamela Chopra wrote the story of Kabhi Kabhie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles.
