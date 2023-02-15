Here's Why Rishi Kapoor Wanted Neetu Kapoor's Role in 'Kabhi Kabhie'

He goes on to add, “Perhaps I was a little childish. I do not know what the reason was. But then my uncle, (Shashi Kapoor) and Yashji came and sat me down. They convinced me, took me to Srinagar, and they shot about 14, or 15 scenes in one day that I was there with them. Then I was stuck in the continuity of the film.”

He also talks about how in retrospect he feels “silly” considering he would have missed out on being part of such a wonderful film.

This was one of the last interviews Rishi Kapoor gave before his passing. The director of the series, Smriti Mundhra, revealed in an interview that he shot the interview a month before his demise.