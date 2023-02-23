ADVERTISEMENT

Smriti Mundhra Answers All the Questions We Had About ‘The Romantics'

'The Romantics' features bytes from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and more.

Swati Chopra
Published
Videos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ever since Smriti Mundhra's four-part docu-series hit Netflix, it took the nation by storm. The Romantics celebrates the legacy of the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra through a series of interviews by Bollywood's biggest names.

Fans were all the more enamored by the show, given the fact that celebrated filmmaker and Yash Chopra's son, Aditya Chopra gave his first on-camera interview in 28 years.

Amidst massive reception of the series, a handful of journalists and reporters from The Quint caught up with the filmmaker to talk about all things Romantics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing why she took the creative choice to juxtapose scenes from Yash Raj Films' sets with political events transpiring in India, she answered, "What we didn't want to do was four hours of just highlights of the most iconic films with anecdotes."

You always strive for something a little bigger and I wanted to put his filmography and the story of Yash Raj Films and Yash Chopra in the bigger context...in terms of how Hindi films were influenced by what was happening socially, culturally and historically in the zeitgeist but also how the films can impact the zeitgeist themselves.
SMRITI MUNDHRA

On being asked if there was anyone she wished she could have interviewed but wasn't able to, the Indian Matchmaking creator promptly responded, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan".

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Also Read

The Aditya Chopra Story: Discovering the 'DDLJ' Director Through 'The Romantics'

The Aditya Chopra Story: Discovering the 'DDLJ' Director Through 'The Romantics'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos

Topics:  Yash Raj Films   Netflix   Yash Chopra 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×