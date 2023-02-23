Ahead of Sridevi's Death Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Shares His Last Pic With Her.
(Photo: Instagram)
Ahead of Sridevi’s death anniversary, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram to share his last photo with her on Thursday, 23 February. The veteran actor passed away on 24 February 2018.
The celebrated film producer captioned the heartbreaking post, "Last picture..."
In the picture, we can see Sridevi and Boney with their daughter Khushi posing with other guests at a wedding. The late actor was attending a wedding in Dubai at the time of her passing.
He had earlier shared two photos of the veteran actor. In one of the posts he wrote, "You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever…."
In the other post he simply wrote, "Watching us."
Sridevi was one of the most celebrated actors of her time. Her career in Indian cinema spanned over 50 years. And she worked in popular films like Chandni, Mr India, English Vinglish and more. Her two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are also actors. It will be five years since the veteran actor's passing on 24 February.
