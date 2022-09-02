Meet Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad, the Man Behind ‘Oo Antava’, ‘Srivalli'

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad speaks about composing songs like 'Oo Antava' and 'Srivalli'
(Photo courtesy: Twitter)
After Rajamouli's Baahubali, the film from the South that created ripples across the country is Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.
One song from the film that became hugely popular is 'Oo Antava'. The Quint caught up with composer Devi Sri Prasad, the man behind hit songs like 'Oo Antava', 'Srivalli' and more.
When asked about his creative process, he said, "I'm my best critic". Prasad added that he composes music after studying the story of a film and not to merely show off his skills.
Speaking about his songs going viral, DSP said that he feels responsible as a composer and ensures that the lyrics of a song are enjoyable and not offensive or insensitive at any point of time.
Apart from 'Oo Antava' and 'Srivalli' (Pushpa), DSP is also known for superhit numbers like 'Dhinka Chika' (Ready), 'Ringa Ringa' (Aarya 2), 'Nuvvostanante' (Varsham), 'Daddy Mummy' (Villu), 'Aa Ante Amalapuram' (Aarya), 'Feel My Love' (Kutty), 'Kanmoodi Thirakumbothu' (Sachein) and 'Appudo Ippudo' (Bommarillu).
His upcoming projects include Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus and Suriya's yet-to-be-titled film.
Watch the video for more.