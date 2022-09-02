Meet Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad, the Man Behind ‘Oo Antava’, ‘Srivalli'

After Rajamouli's Baahubali, the film from the South that created ripples across the country is Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

One song from the film that became hugely popular is 'Oo Antava'. The Quint caught up with composer Devi Sri Prasad, the man behind hit songs like 'Oo Antava', 'Srivalli' and more.