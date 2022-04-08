Allu Arjun Birthday: Apart From 'Pushpa', Five Of His Must-Watch Films
Here is a list of Allu Arjun films you should watch if you liked 'Pushpa: The Rise'
Allu Arjun can no longer be identified as a Telugu actor. He has literally chiseled himself to become a celebrated pan-India star.
Irrespective of whether you are a die hard fan of Allu Arjun or someone who was introduced to the terrific performer through Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, you are in the right place.
Here is a list of 5 Allu Arjun films that you will enjoy apart from Pushpa.
1. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)
Fate lets two boys who exchange the same birthdays eventually exchange their parents too, of course without their own knowledge. The story of Ala Vaikunthapurramluloo revolves around the life of Bantu who is clueless as to why his cold-hearted father looks down upon him constantly and the life of Raju who has a millionaire father questioning his son’s lack of confidence and acumen.
The drama surrounding the discovery of truth that the boys were swapped in the hospital bed as infants and the confrontation that follows forms the premise of the family drama. Though the film might be flawed, it is what you call a perfect masala entertainer. And I don't have to tell you about the viral song 'Butta Bomma' in the film, or should I, only if you've lived under a cave all this time?
2. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (2018)
Allu Arjun makes a patriotic drama work as a family entertainer in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.The story revolves around the life of a short-tempered soldier, Surya, who is forced to beat his anger in his personal life to realize his dreams in his professional life, which is to serve the country at the border. The rollercoaster ride of the bull-headed army man is a must watch if you are in for emotional turmoil.
3. Race Gurram (2015)
Surender Reddy's directorial, Race Gurram is one of the most entertaining films of Allu Arjun. Also featuring Shruti Haasan, the film revolves around two brothers who are literally the two opposite sides of a coin with one living by the rules and the other breaking them.
The action comedy drama revolves around their totally opposite perspectives which let them share a love-hate relationship with each other. It is a great masala entertainer to watch over the weekend. Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan even won the Filmfare Award in the Best Actor and Best Actress category respectively for this film.
4. Julayi (2010)
Allu plays a young man who is not fond of hard work but all in for making quick money. The story revolves around him crossing paths accidentally with a criminal mastermind who is about to commit a bank robbery. After helping the police foil the heist, Allun Arjun lands in trouble for messing up the robber’s life who then seeks to take revenge on him. Julayi is a film that is full of energy and drama. It also received Nandi Award for Best Popular Feature Film.
5. Arya (2004)
Arya is undoubtedly the film that created the strong foundation for the actor in Allu Arjun. It went on to become one of the best romantic entertainers of Tollywood. The story revolves around the life of two friends who fall in love with the same girl. Packed with emotions, passion and craze with everything mixed in perfect proportions, the film lets you crush on Allu Arjun from the early days of his career. He won a special Jury award at the Nandi Awards ceremony for this film.
Is there an Allu Arjun film that doesn’t have feet tapping dance numbers? We couldn't think of any. Wishing Allu Arjun, the actor who is also known better as a dancer, a very happy birthday. We’re sure Pushpa: The Rule Part 2 will soon join this list.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.