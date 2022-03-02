'Valimai' Tanks In Hindi, Here Are Pan-India Marketing Lessons By Telugu Films

Despite mixed reviews the recent pan-Indian release of Ajith’s Valimai received a record opening in Tamil Nadu. The film reportedly grossed over 100 crores in just 4 days.

However, the Tamil film hasn't made the cut in the Hindi market unlike how Allu Arjun’s Pushpa or Prabhas’s Bahubali previously did. Having released amidst neck-to-neck competition with Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajith's Valimai has minted less than Rs 2 crore at the end of its first weekend in the north Indian market.

The makers of Valimai also edited the film by 18 minutes hoping to get more footfalls. While the distributors will most likely break even or gain a meagre profit in the south, Valimai has failed to create an impact nationwide. So, how is the Telugu industry consistently striking the right chord in making their pan-Indian releases work?