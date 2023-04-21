'Life's at a Standstill': Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Tribute to Pamela Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan pens a tribute for Pamela Chopra.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The news of Pamela Chopra's demise shocked the entire film industry. The 74-year-old playback singer-writer passed away in Mumbai on 19 April due to age-related issues. She was the wife of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra.
Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked in several films produced under the Yash Raj Films banner like Silsila, Kabhie Kabhie, and Deewar, recently penned a heartfelt tribute for Pamela in his blog.
On 21 April, Bachchan wrote, "Life is so unpredictable and tough. The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look, the people, the crew, the work itself … all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping , the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance. In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill!"
Talking about his music sittings with Pamela, Amitabh went on to add, "So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get-togethers.. all gone in a breath. And one by one they all leave us. All left with the pleasant times spent...And after this ordeal of the first day. a quick visit to Yash ji's home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past. Life is so unpredictable and tough."
For the unversed, the Bachchan family and the Chopra family are known for their close-knit relationship. Amitabh's actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, and Pamela's filmmaker son, Aditya Chopra, have been childhood friends.
Abhishek's blockbuster film Dhoom was also produced by Aditya.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)