'Life's at a Standstill': Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Tribute to Pamela Chopra

On 21 April, Bachchan wrote, "Life is so unpredictable and tough. The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look, the people, the crew, the work itself … all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping , the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance. In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill!"

Talking about his music sittings with Pamela, Amitabh went on to add, "So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get-togethers.. all gone in a breath. And one by one they all leave us. All left with the pleasant times spent...And after this ordeal of the first day. a quick visit to Yash ji's home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past. Life is so unpredictable and tough."